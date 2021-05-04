THE SCENE BEHIND PF LEAVING SOLWEZI CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY ADOPTION UNDECIDED

The Patriotic Front-PF Political Party in North Western Province has left the Solwezi Central Constituency Parliamentary adoption undecided.

Information reaching our desk is that the Patriotic Front-PF has arranged with one of the UPND Parliamentary Aspiring Candidates to contest on PF ticket in case he is left out in the adoption process which is likely to be announced in due course.

Therefore, the UPND North Western Provincial Youth Chairman Mr Bruce Kanema and his team has condemned the situation.

Mr Kanema has strongly warned such an aspiring candidate to discard this arrangement with immediate effect.

The UPND North Western Provincial Youth Chairman says it is of great disappointment to have such kind of people who pretend to have aspirations for public office.

He further warned that should the candidate continue with his motive to aspire on PF ticket in case of any outcome, he is likely to face punitive measures by the UPND Youth and the entire party membership.

UPND NORTH WESTERN YOUTH INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DESK

Southern Province:

Parliamentary candidates

Brave Mweetwa (Siavonga), Hakachima Kavuambu (Chikankata), Hatimba Bryden (Magoye), Moonga Rex (Mazabuka Central), Mulambo Metson (Bweengwa), Haamonga Francis (Moomba), Mungala Bbalewa (Gwembe), Hamuchenje Gerald (Pemba) Kabanze Bright (Sinazongwe) Kelvin Chikwata (Namwala), Moola Kenneth (Choma Central), Mwaka Charity Habasune (Mbabala), Mufwambi Raymond (Kalomo Central), Paphic Munachonga (Dundumwezi), Siachongwe Simachila (Mapatizya), Namakau Muyangana Sianga (Livingstone) Mwampole Brighton (Katombora).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates

Muchimba Hillary (Mazabuka), Collins Chilala (Choma), Deka Ronald (Siavonga), Ricky Kaamba (Chikankata), Hendrix Chiluma (Monze), Machila Lanswell (Gweembe) Chirwa Ruth (Pemba). Sinkanwe Agripa (Sinazongwe), Chizyuka Henry Chiinda (Namwala), Nga’ndu Oscar (Kalomo), Mwanakambowe Petronella (Zimba) Mwiinde Joram (Kazungula).

Central Province

Parliamentary candidates

Hon Sydney Mushanga (Bwacha), Hon Tutwa Ngulube (Kabwe Central), Siingwa Mbita Chrispin (Kapiri Mposhi), Hon Davies Chisopa (Mkushi South), Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North), Chibolela Albertina (Nangoma), Matembo Dan (Mumbwa), Tshili Thabiso Mzinga (Lufubu) Toloko Kelvin (Mwembeshi). Hon Chanda Remember Mutale (Chitambo), Chester Kasonde (Muchinga), Hon Kabanda Maxwell (Serenje), Emmanuel Chimisa Chenda (Keembe), Martin Chowa (Chisamba), Mukosa Mulando Remmy (Katuba), Kaimana Thomas Hendrix (Itezhi-Thezi).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates

Charity Mpundu Kapona (Chibombo), Chibanga Joseph (Chisamba), Mubambo Jacob (Itezhi-Tezhi), Patrick Chishala (Kabwe), Nkolola Brian (Kapiri Mposhi), Paul Tembo (Luano) Bwalya Evans (Mkushi) Doreen Mudenda (Mumbwa), Horebe Kafuwa (Ngabwe), Chilikwela Gilbert (Shibuyunji), Mulumba Staivous (Serenje) Mwelwa Brian (Chitambo).

North-Western Province

Parliamentary candidates

Richard Taima (Mushindano), Maureen Sambisaya Jitanda (Kalumbila), Brighton Kalowa Matoka (Mwinilunga), Fisher Henry Peter (Ikelenge) Ormond Peter Musonda (Kasempa). Others are Davies Mbalu (Mufumbwe), Chingimbu Danny (Manyinga), Sangonga Joseph (Kabompo), Mwendelema Jonathan (Zambezi East), Chjarles Kakoma (Zambezi West) Enock Kapalu (Chavuma).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates