By GEORGE CHOMBA

Those who have watched the carton Lion King must be imaging how some of our ministers and other political leaders are feeling over Prophet Andrew Seer 1 allegations that they received some victory formula in the 2016 general elections which he wants back.

The political leaders are rightly or wrongly feeling like the Lion King characters of Banzai, Shenzi and Kamari in the midst of Mufasa.

Remember how Actually it was Banzai, Ed and Shenzi narrate their fear of Mufasa even when they have not done any wrong.

This is my imagination of our political leaders in the midst of allegation of receiving supernatural powers which should be returned or death is upon them by February 15.

Our political leaders have not been named yet but for us who specialised in dipping our fingers in our younger siblings’ powdered milk, the feeling comes alive.

Imagine, in a family of five siblings and all being accused of participating in a powdered milk siphoning scheme.

Think of it that on that fateful day, you did not participate but the accusing finger from the woman of house is on you.

I used to have a terrible feeling in times such as these because;

1. I am the wrong guy being embarrassed

2. I missed dipping my finger in the powdered milk

In the case of our political leaders, I can only imagine the fear of being sent to South Africa on duty by the appointing authority and all the bus crew eyes or airline staff suspecting the destination being Seer1’s church.

The man of Gold or sorry God, has made it clear that he does not want Facebook inbox apologies.

Prophet Seer1 wants face to face confessions when the supernatural powers are delivered to his church or

Like Banzai, Shenzi and Kamari, I shiver on behalf of the affected political leaders who will take the next bus or flight to South Africa.

If South Africa is a no go area in the next 15 days, the drama is still on as Sundays become the Seer1 show in the name and shame series.

Whether factual or fiction, Zambians deserve a break from harsh economic times.