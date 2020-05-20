THE SESHEKE YOUNG POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS UNFAIRLY FIRED FOR DEFENDING HIMSELF AGAINST VIOLENT PF CARDERS HAS DIED

The young police officer who was unfairly dismissed from the service by President Lungu has died of depression. Mr Fred Mukela died yesterday around 18:00hours after suffering from depression. On 15th February 2019, Mr Mukela was fired from the police service for having arrested and beaten violent PF carders who were imported from Lusaka to Sesheke to beat up people.

On 13th February 2019, the PF thugs were beating up Sesheke Residents for having massively voted for the UPND’s Romeo Kangombe. And when Mukela tried to stop them, they descended on him; forcing him to fight back in defence, hence President Lungu fired him.

Reports are that Mr Mukela was depressed because after firing him from the service, President Lungu ordered that he be not given any coin. This means since his dismissal last year, Mr Mukela has been struggling with life as he had no money to feed his family talk less of taking his children to school. Thus unfair treatment by President Lungu greatly affected him holistically and consequently he was always in and out of the hospital due to extreme High Blood Pressure because of crying day and night.

After going through this horrible torment at the hands of the President, the young former police cop died yesterday leaving behind his wife and children. He just collapsed. So sad indeed. Only God knows..

Until we Meet Again, Rest In Peace Comrade Mukela.

Picture: Taken few days before he died… Sad!!..May His Soul Rest In Peace!