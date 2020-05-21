For Immediate Release

Copperbelt 21st May, 2020.

THE SILENCE OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE HAS MISLEAD THE PF

George Sichula NDC Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson

PF winning 2021 elections is like a camel wanting to go through an eye of a needle. They say ,” the silence of the river does not depict absence of crocodiles”. I hear the PF say that they are familiar with the wind of change and that there is no wind of change coming. Its clear that you refer to 1991 and 2011 elections but I want you to know that seasons and times change. Zambians have experienced unbearable pain that if you called for elections today they would treat you the Roan way. If you are using the 1991 and 2011 barometers to determine your victory next year, then you are living in the past.

Listen, the PF has been on the copperbelt and other provinces for almost 15 years. One term in opposition and two terms in Government for most constituencies. They had an opportunity to make a difference but have failed terribly. Roads and clinics have not meant anything to the people.

As copperbelt we welcomed the PF some 17 years ago but we feel the time to let go of the PF is now. This marriage can’t work. We need a fresh and youthful political party with new ideas to take a lead next year. We have had enough of their stories about the ; mines, economy, jerabos, jobs and more money in the pockets. Let me help you understand one thing, the silence of the people is actually saying something especially with the failing economy.

The fact that the people are not asking about the gasing report, corruption, freedom of assembly rights and press freedom doesnt mean that they are happy and its water under the bridge. Its frustrating to see how COVID 19 is used like a public order Act to restrict the opposition from campaigning while you campaign. “Ulubuli lwakwikata” see what you did in chilubi parliamentary bye election. Again you are cheated to believe that the Zambian people are happy with you. Many just fear that you can attack them through your unruly cadres and victimise them. Its very painful to see the PF cadres attacking journalists. Do not think that you have managed to silence every voice hoping to have an easy win next year. People are mourning inside and wishing that elections were this year.

I just hope that your exit shall be honourable. We need a new normal in Government too.