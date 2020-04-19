THE SILENT SPREAD OF COVID 19 IN LUSAKA.

I was just thinking hard today. Let’s take the case of Chilenje. Patient came from bauleni to be admitted at Chilenje for other illness not Covid. Was there from 6th and tested positive on 16th April.

1. How many other patients was she with in the ward?

2. How many of Chilenje Staff worked on her and other patients.

3. How many of her relatives took care of her in the ward.

4. How many of her bauleni friends visited her?

Now all those she was in contact with went to their homes and met other people and it went on like that.

The sad note will be if any staff at Chilenje will test positive.

How much of bauleni is infected.

The question is where did she get the infection from?

At home?, bus? 🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂

Please let’s close Lusaka.

😢😷👏🏿

#StayHome #StaySafe Covid is real

Michael