THE SOIL WILL BE HOT FOR EVERY IF YOU ARREST HH – MWEETWA

Choma Central Mp Honourable Mweetwa has warned the PF government that they should not dare to touch HH because if they do so the soil will not remain cool for every one enough is enough the law maker said this when he addressed the media today in Choma

“If they arrest HH the soil is not going to remain cool for every one if they want to continue making HH their political dormat” he said

The MP who looked collected and calm through out his press address also said each time people reject PF they resort to arrest HH not now “each time the public want them out of office, is to arrest HH let them go ahead, not all days are Sundays we are tired of being discriminated no one should feel too comfortable to discriminate a fellow citizen and go Scot free No”. Mweetwa said

He also warned PF not to take people for granted because one day people can rise “One day people will stand up in solidarity and when that moment comes no one cares what happens to them”

CIC PRESS TEAM