Press statement from Naphtali Musonda, African National People’s Conference of Zambia (ANPC)

The SONA speech was hollow and unserious

By Naphtali Musonda – African National People’s Conference of Zambia (ANPC)

President Edgar Lungu’s speech on the so called progress on national values and principles was a hollow and empty chatter that once more exposed the PF as a government that lacks a clear purpose, credibility and direction in which to steer this nation to.This is a government that is clearly fatigued and has lost necessary steam to navigate the country to its deserved destination. PF must step aside.

Zambians are tired of being witnesses to President Lungu’s perennial pilgrimages to parliament just to fulfill fixtures and offer empty rhetoric that inspires neither hope nor optimism to millions of households that are deprived of decent livelihoods due to the failure of leadership by the PF.

The President went to the National Assembly to issue threats of public order and a veiled warning to control the internet that offers millions of Zambians alternative views, in a country that has shut independent media and arrested journalists for exposing corruption, profiteering and injustice by the PF government.

In the wake of all this, Mr Lungu fails to categorically call out violence by PF militia groups and the state police that have continuesly killed innocent civilians. He ignores to tell the nation what he intends to do on an impending genocide arising from expired drugs that his government facilitated in importing as a result of the greed of corruption and racketeering by his government officials in conjunction with foreign criminals.

President Edgar Lungu must immediately stabilise the economy that he and his friends messed up so that the suffering majority can have food on their tables and medicines in hospitals. Let the PF stop playing around with people’s lives with such bad jokes, people are hungry and dying of hunger and diseases. Address these matters than empty rhetoric on so called national values that do not exist anymore under the PF.

Naphtali Musonda

President

African National People’s Conference of Zambia (ANPC)