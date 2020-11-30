PeP STATEMENT No. 63 ISSUED ON MONDAY, 30th NOVEMBER 2020: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have taken note of recent calls for the Speaker of the National Assembly to restore the impeachment motion against the Republican President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu which was first tabled on 18th March 2018, but which was adjourned due to a pending legal matter at the High Court.

2. Our view is that, given the fact that the pending legal matter has since been concluded, the Speaker of the National Assembly no longer has any legal nor moral basis to continue keeping the impeachment motion in abeyance, and must therefore immediately restore it to the Order Paper so that it can be debated on the floor of Parliament and concluded.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to remind the Speaker of the National Assembly that Zambia is a nation of laws and it is his duty and obligation to ensure that the rule of law is upheld in the conduct of Parliamentary business. The Speaker has no authority to continue shielding President Lungu from being subjected to impeachment proceedings. So far, the Speaker has already sufficiently contradicted himself on this matter and in the interest of preserving his legacy, or whatever is left of it, he must now do the right thing and table the impeachment motion.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we believe that if President Lungu is confident that he did not commit any impeachable offense, then he needs not to worry or panic as he shall surely be exonerated through an acquittal. However, the President cannot be allowed to continue subverting the rule of law by preventing the tabling of the impeachment motion using individuals such as the Speaker of the National Assembly, who remains shameless in his contradiction on this matter.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)