By CIC PF Reporter.

THE SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MUST MAKE A LAW TO BAN THE DISCUSSION OF PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY BECAUSE IT WAS ALREADY RULED BY CONSTITUTION COURT THAT HE IS ELIGIBLE-MWILA.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has appealed to the Speaker of the national assembly Hon Patrick Matibini to make any law stopping people from discussing the eligibility of the Republican president Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Hon Mwila has wondered the public has kept discussing the matter that was already ruled in court it’s making PF worried so much because the lawyers may indeed block him a situation he has described will not be accepted.

People who talk about Lungu’s candidature must be arrested but first a law is required to stop them from talking .

Mr Mwila has since called on the speaker of parliament to declare that the discussions are as criminal offense so that people stop talking about it.

