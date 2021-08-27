The Stampede for Jobs from President Hichilema is Shocking-Laura Miti

I hope that, one day, our economy will improve so that we don’t have half the country wanting to be Ministers, Ambassadors and Spokespersons in a new government. The stampede for jobs being reported right now is the direct result of government being the main employer and source of business.

Gosh, political jobs are even, disturbingly, seen as a source of wealth.

Anyhow, my hope is that President Hichilema will announce a lean Cabinet – we actually do not need that many Ministers.

Under them, would be highly professional and skilled Permanent Secretaries running departments. These would hopefully have risen through the ranks. (Not political rewardees.)

The reward culture is what kills administrations. It means people who may have contributed long, hard or recognisably to get a President elected, get jobs ahead of people who would better execute the demands of office.

That’s not good for the country.