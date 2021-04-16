THE STATE MISSES ANOTHER HEARING INVOLVING FOUR UPND OFFICIALS ACCUSED OF ABDUCTION

The High Court seating in Mazabuka has proceeded to the Harbeas Corpus hearing of four officials of the United Party for National Development, (UPND) after the state failed to appear in court for the second time.

This is in a case where Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, his Choma Counterpart, Javen Simoloka, former cabinet minister, Ackson Sejani and business Fines Malambo are charged of abduction.

They are accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, state witnesses of criminal trespass against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema involving Farm 1924 that he bought from the family over a decade ago.

The court dismissed the case in Hichilema’s favour recently, citing it as being statute barred – but state police has arrested the four opposition officials, accusing them of abducting the Hatembos to silence them.

Meanwhile, HIGH COURT Judge Kenneth Mulife proceeded to hearing the Habeas Corpus case saying the state was properly notified.

Defense Counsels, Cornelius Mweetwa and Dr. Andrew Ndeleki of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates asked the court to discharge the four, citing unlawful detention for 27 days.

Mulife has since adjourned the ruling in the matter Thursday, 22 April 2021.

Recently, Police Deputy Spokesperson, Danny Mwale told Byta FM News that the four are still detained in custody awaiting court appearance.