By Jonas Shakafuswa

The state operation to ensure HH is not on the ballot paper will fail. Imagine they had to awaken people who were not aware that HH had defrauded them 26 and 20 years ago.

That’s the only stain they found on him. Let sleeping dogs lye. MMD never saw that? Or they were just a just Government of Rules and Laws. HH will be on the ballot box whether you demean our Chief or not.

At least you have respect for your Chiefs. Ask Commissioner Siame what happened to him when he impounded Mpezeni’s uncleared vehicle. That is the respect we expect of our Beloved Lion King. When your Chiefs came to support their Children suspected of Corruption, you gave them VIP treatment.

You want to treat our King like a nobody? You will face us. Maybe you have never heard of Copperbelt Central Lusaka Southern UNITED? You are uniting us now