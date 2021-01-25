Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni.

25th January 2021.

The statement allegedly from President Edgar Lungu threatens constitutionalism.

I am greatly troubled and alarmed at media reports of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu’s alleged remarks that appear to be outside the statutes and values of Democracy. The President is quoted as allegedly suggesting that he may extend his reign possibly beyond 2026 and that those that will take ‘advantage’ of the election season face imminent arrest.

Unless the President was misquoted or he misspoke his lines in which case he should clarify, this nonetheless represents a significant and dangerous departure from constitutionalism and the rule of law in which our nation has been anchored upon since the return of multipartysim in 1991.

The alleged statement by the Republican President if true, is a danger to peace and national security because it sends wrong signals to his supporters and seriously undermines the pillars and institutions of governance and the sacredness of separation of powers. His apparent assumption in his alleged statement, that he has already emerged victorious, even before the democratic process of elections takes place degrades the people’s sovereignty of elective choice, and sets a perilous path to a possible conflict among our communities before and after the August 2021 elections. This is alien to Zambian values and must be avoided at all cost.

I wish to therefore appeal to President Edgar Lungu to use his privileged platform of the Executive arm of government, to sow seeds of unity and love among the people, and assure the nation that Democracy and Constitutionalism will reign supreme prior and after the August 2021 elections. He must assure Zambians and his peers in the region and indeed the international community that there will be a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent election in August 2021 and that he will not allow use of institutions of governance to intimidate other democracy process participants in this whole elections undertaking.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni.