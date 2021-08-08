THE STORY OF COMMANDER GRACE

Written by QKasuli Akapondo:

The famous Commander Grace whose real name is Thandiwe had a normal life like any other out there, married to someone rich but after divorce depression hit her n she is in that state we are seeing on social media. She named herself commander Grace because of what she survived n still living.

I watched in one video where she kept mentioning it’s by the grace of God throughout the video, depression is real let’s keep praying for her am sure God can heal her n restore this woman no family n friend’s would love to see someone they love through that stage of life at all.

#GodIsStillHeali ngToday say a prayer for this woman whenever you pray.