The story of Francis Ngannou needs to be made into a film…

– Born into poverty.

– Forced to work in a sand quarry at 10-years-old and digged until he was 17 so he could provide for his family.

– Decided to leave Cameroon for a better life.

– Had to drink out a dirty well containing dead animals after crossing the Sahara desert.

– Arrested in Spain for entering illegally.

– Homeless in Paris without a penny to his name.

– Started training for free under Didier Carmont in 2013.

– Initially started boxing before switching to martial arts. Had his first fight in November of that year.

– Signed for UFC.

– Wins heavyweight title in 2021.

Incredible journey 🇨🇲