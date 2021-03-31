The story of Francis Ngannou needs to be made into a film…
– Born into poverty.
– Forced to work in a sand quarry at 10-years-old and digged until he was 17 so he could provide for his family.
– Decided to leave Cameroon for a better life.
– Had to drink out a dirty well containing dead animals after crossing the Sahara desert.
– Arrested in Spain for entering illegally.
– Homeless in Paris without a penny to his name.
– Started training for free under Didier Carmont in 2013.
– Initially started boxing before switching to martial arts. Had his first fight in November of that year.
– Signed for UFC.
– Wins heavyweight title in 2021.
Incredible journey 🇨🇲