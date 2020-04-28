THE STORY OF PAUL MAYEMBE THE MAAM BA WIFE KILLER.

THIS is Paul Mayembe the man who shocked Maamba and Zambia at large after slaughtered his wife like a broiler chicken.

Problems started when (he) Paul was demoted from his position in Zesco to a general worker and later transferred to Maamba though he didn’t lost contact with his friends including some Police officers.

Paul lost his human mind and started having sex with his biological daughter in the absence of the wife who was working from Choma Council. Bear in mind that Mayembe and his wife got married last year in June and the teenager girl Paul sexually abused was the step daughter to his wife.

Grace Mutale ( Paul’s wife) used to visit home Maamba township once in a while especially in holydays and weekends but prior to her shocking murder, the neighbours called and told her that your husband was having sex with his biological daughter and the Social Welfare picked the child for counselling and that news did not sit well with her as she rushed and went straight to report the matter to Maamba police.

As we mentioned earlier on, Paul had and

still have friends in police. They informed him that your wife reported you for defi|ement and she is on her way home breathing fire. At this point the killer ( Paul) got prepared of anything.

When the wife arrived home she confronted the defiler the killer Paul and within seconds they started fighting before she picked a kitchen knife trying to cut off his manhood that bonked his own daughter. Paul grabbed the knife and slaughtered her wife like a chicken in front of their children leaving a

small skin connecting the head to the rest of the body.

MJ in Maamba