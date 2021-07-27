By Martin Mbenga

Let me school Mr Davis Mwila who said UPND cannot win the election because it only have one stronghold. Well, Mr Mwila the stronghold of UPND are unemployed youths and graduates roaming the streets with No Jobs, the stronghold of UPND are parents who cannot afford to buy essential commodities such as sugar, soap and Mealie Meal because the prices are too high. The stronghold of UPND are the marketeers who barely sale their products because the Economy of Zambia is on its knees ànd cannot support business environment.

The stronghold of UPND are council workers who go for months without getting their salaries because PF cadres have taken over markets and bus station collection the income which suppose to go to the council. The stronghold for UPND are Zambians who wants unit of this country than division based on tribal politics.

The stronghold for UPND are women and widows that can not manage to send their children to school and Universities because it’s too expensive for them to pay school fees. The stronghold for UPND are citizens of this country who hates corruption and political violence perpetuated by the ruling party cadres. The stronghold for UPND are men and Women in Uniform who wants to get 100% of their allowances when they go for peace missions.

The stronghold for UPND are poor women breaking stones on the roadside just to look for the next meal and people who cannot afford a loaf of bread. The stronghold for UPND are retirees who cannot get their retirement benefits after working for this government.

The stronghold for UPND are patients who go to clinic and hospitals where there is no drugs and medicine. The stronghold for UPND are people who consumed expired drugs and used damaged condoms due to corruption.

The stronghold for UPND is the farmers than cannot manage to buy fertilisers at K700 per bag. The stronghold for UPND is a common man on the street trying to survive in this harsh Economy. These and many others are the strongholds for UPND and HH that will make sure in two weeks time UPND WIN the election and revive this dying Economy.

