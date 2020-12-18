By UPND CENTRAL PROVINCE YOUTH CHAIRMAN- Mr MILNER MWANAKAMPWE.

THE SUMMONING OF PRESIDENT HH, A LAST KICK OF THE PF DYING HORSE

As central province we note with sadness the summoning of the United party for national development president, Mr Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the police at force headquarters. Ordinarily what should have happened is that the police are not supposed to be used as tools of intimidation because they swore to maintain law and order in line with what is stipulated in the constitution of Zambia, but what we see transpiring on the ground is pure intimidation where they are trying to intimidate the leader of the biggest opposition political party so that he begins to punder and submit to the helms the powers that be. But unfortunately our message is tha, we stand with mr Hichilema at this time and should they summon him, they expect to see all the provinces to give him solidarity because there is no law that says supporters of a political party leader should not give solidarity and we want to hear reasons for summoning him. They should not be thinking that the leverage that we are giving them to be law abiding citizens should be used to intimidate our leader, we will not allow that and if they think that UPND has no capacity to mobilize and to make sure that we give solidarity to protect our leader we are resolved than we first began and this we are going to condone. We are not going to tolerate that we are going to move in numbers and match in numbers to make sure that we give solidarity, that we give protection to our leader, just like they do when they feel their leader is insecure.

We feel our leader is being persecuted, our leader is being humiliated because of his growing popularity and they think that there time is up and the only way out is to intimidate him. Which intimidation we are not going to allow anybody to intimidate any member of the UPND because we believe we are Citizens of this country, Mr Hichilema is a citizen of this country he deserves to enjoy the rights and liberties that are enshrined in the constitution of this republic, which one of them is the right to participate in the democratic dispensation of his motherland and that right is not gonna be taken away from him today, tomorrow or any other time in the future, we say no to that. Kakoma kanganja should know that If they have bullets they should prepare the whole armoury to finish us all. We have suffered at the hands of the PF and we will not allow that. We are going follow the law of the land to the latter democratically but if they think going to offer solidarity is breaking the law, we are ready.

CIC PRESS TEAM