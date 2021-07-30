THE TEACHING COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA

Media & Communications Unit Press Release Statement for Immediate release

TCZ INTRODUCES A TEACHER LOAN SCHEME

Date: 30th July, 2021

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has introduced the Teacher Loan Scheme (TLS) to teachers country wide. The purpose of this Teacher Loan Scheme is to help teachers access affordable loans at low interest rates. The scheme targets registered and licensed teachers in both the public and private sector in all provinces and districts country wide. However, phase one targets selected districts in all provinces, while phase two will cover the rest of the districts.

Orientation with responsible offices has began and information for the same can be accessed from the TCZ offices in Lusaka, Copperbelt, Livingstone and Kasama offices, as well as from the district focal point persons at DEBS offices in all the districts. Information can also be accessed online using our website www.tcz.ac.zm.

It is imperative for teachers to know that loans will be disbursed based on the requirements being adequately met.

The Teaching Council of Zambia is mandated to regulate teachers, their practice and professional conduct and accredit all colleges of education. in order to fulfil its mandate, the Council has with great pleasure embarked on a scheme of goodwill that will add value to teacher’s lives.

Caution shall be exercised during the implementation process of this loan scheme so that no teacher do not slides into any debt trap. The TCZ then further wishes to appreciate Government and its stakeholders for addressing teachers indebtedness through the debt swap initiative. The TCZ loan scheme, therefore, is an option to support teachers financially without affecting their take home income.

Issued for Registrar

Dr Ebby Mubanga (PhD) TEACHING COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA +260968121687/ +260978517145/+260973596711 TCZ Regional Offices

Southern – +260/979724391 Northern – +260/212261424/ +260977846681

C/belt – +260/212274110

Email: [email protected] TCZ Verification: www.tcz.ac.zm/certificate TOC7 wehscite www.tcz.ac.zm