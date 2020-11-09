The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has accused the opposition of spreading what he described as blue lies that President Edgar Lungu wants a third term.

Speaking when he received Former Kafulafuta UPND Member of Parliament Brian Chitafu who resigned from the Opposition party to join the ruling PF, Mr. Chanda said that President Lungu has not served for two terms and is not going for three terms as the lies from UPND, adding that the opposition is pushing the third term narrative out of fear of facing President Lungu on the ballot because they know that he will win again because of the development works he has done for Zambia.

“The UPND wants us to put in a weaker candidate. If President Edgar Lungu was weak, the UPND could have been very happy, but they know the strength of President Lungu, that is why they are so scared of President Lungu,” Mr Chanda said.

On Bill 10 Mr. Chanda said that PF is not the one that lost on Bill 10, but the youths, women, disabled, Traditional Leaders, Christians and innocent Zambian people.

Mr. Chanda said that UPND was the cause of Bill 10 after they lost the 2016 general Elections and that was the UPND that complained after the loss in 2016 and wanted to repeal the Public order of 1955 and the Electoral reforms that is how the meeting for Secretary Generals was called in Siavonga.

Mr. Chanda also encouraged members to register as many members as possible in the Voters registration exercise which commences on 9th November 2020 by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

And Mr. Chitafu who is also the first UPND MP for Kafulafuta of Lamba land said there is no way a person can ignore the development agenda of the PF. Mr. Chitafu said he is shocked that people can doubt the development agenda of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“Today, I have come to join the family of development. There is no way I can ignore the development agenda of the PF and President Edgar Lungu,” Mr Chitafu said

Mr. Chanda directed the District Chairman for Masaiti to give positions to the new members and form more branches. In PF there is nothing like this one is new or old , this one is from this tribe or part of the country but we all one under the one Zambia one motto.

Masaiti Member of Parliament Micheal Katambo said the PF has always strived to ensure that it’s Members of Parliament work for the people.

Hon. Katambo said the Constituencies are so big in Ndola rural and it is important that people can have a share of national development.

“So everything that we fought to have in Bill 10, is for the good of the people. But the UPND has rejected to bring development to the people. So the issues that we need to look now is for the needs of the people. All those that have come from the UPND is for the good of the people. Us as PF, our duty is to ensure that we work for the people. Our driver is Edgar Chagwa Lungu and he is the one who will lead this country to higher heights.”

“President Lungu will win with over 72 percent so don’t be left out in this development agenda for Zambia,” Hon Katambo said.

Kafulafuta Member of Parliament who is also Constituency PF Chairman Joseph Kabamba and PF District Chairman Mr Kalutwa said the PF is still growing strong and strong in Masaiti.

“Today we are receiving 700 members from the UPND. This shows that the PF is growing and growing,” he said.

Copperbelt PF Chairlady Rose Mukupo said defectors should be truthful when joining the party. She said it is good that people have voluntarily decided to join the ruling party at will.

Others that defected included David Zulu, the Kafulafuta Constituency Chairman who said he has decided to join the PF because of the works which are visible.