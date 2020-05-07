Anthony Bwalya wrote…

THE TRUE ECONOMIC COST OF THE PF

8 years of economic mismanagement, failed policies and corruption mean that the people of Zambia will have lost a cumulative $77 billion in nominal GDP since 2012 versus IMF projections published in July 2011.

Zambia’s projected GDP at the end of 2020 was $46 billion compared to the now expected $20 billion economy.

FX Reserves at the end of the 2020 were projected to be $8.2 billion, compared to $1 billion now expected.

The PF has cost the people of Zambia a generation of economic growth.