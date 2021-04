A quick check in SADC reveals that the average pump price for petrol is $1.20 per liter which equals K26.69.

In Zambia, the pump price is K17.60 which represents a differential of K10.00. If you load VAT, that comes to K21.40 which is still below a dollar.

The true pump price is K30.99 at current rate and Government is directly subsidising K13.39.

-Patriotic Front – PF Media