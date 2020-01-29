THE TRUE STORY BEHIND GBM’S RING

Just a few moments ago I called Mr. GBM… as soon as he answered the phone he said “Kanabesa [ Chief ], I’m in Chilubi and we’re just going into a meeting, can I call you back in 30 minutes?” I said “Yes sir, anytime you’re free”

About 25 minutes later he called me back and said “Chief, shani, how is your family”? I said “We’re doing well thanks”

Then I said, “Sir, I know you guys are in the thick of the Campaign over there in Chilubi, but I just wanted to ask you a quick question about these rings we’re seeing on the net”

GBM answered and said, ” Mr. Mwewa, that picture was taken when I was Minister of Defense, while I was officiating at a government function. Was that joker, seer one anywhere near me when I was Minister of Defense?”

Mr. GBM went on to say, “I don’t even know the chap. And at the risk of sounding prideful, I am a fashion conscious man, and for your information, that is a catholic ring. I have no time to involve myself in superstition or fantasies created by a chap I don’t even know. I made my money through hard work, not through charms administered by a joker”

I thanked GBM for taking my call and I wished him God’s speed when he returns to Lusaka.

He said “Thank you for the call Chief, say hi to your wife and family”

SML

