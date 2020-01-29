THE TRUTH BEHIND GIVING LUBINDA’S RING

By Simon Mwewa Lane.

On my way home this evening I called The Minister Of Justice, Honorable Given Lubinda and I asked him a pointed question, “Sir, what’s the story behind these black rings we’re seeing all over social media”?

He answered by saying, “Mwewa, first of all let me be clear…I’ve never met this man that goes by the name of seer 1 and secondly, everyone that knows me, knows that I’ve been wearing Black Onyx rings for many many years. It has nothing to do with any connection to that man or anyone connected to him or his organisation…and in any case, I didn’t hear him mention rings”

The Minister went on to say, “People shouldn’t panic, the man has said that all those who got ‘things’ from him will die after 20 days. I advise people to wait for the 20 days so that we see who will drop dead”

The Minister and I spoke for a few minutes more, and I thanked him for taking my call.

“No problem Mwewa…Goodnight” He said.

SML

#GivenLubinda #MinisterOfJustice