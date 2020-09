THE TRUTH HAS BEEN HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT.

He has been honest from the beginning. It is us who refuse to believe him. Our denial of the truth has cost us dearly.

Remember, ‘I have no vision’, we refused to heed, ‘ubomba mwibala’, we refused, how much more must he say to convince us he has never been right for us.

The only thing that saw the truth was the dove that refused to fly from his hands, and be an accomplice to the fraudulent leadership