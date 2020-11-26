CIC Investigation

THE TRUTH IS SLOWLY COMING OUT

It’s only few days ago when we did an investigation to ascertain the true figures of registered Voters per Province, Our investigation had revealed that Southern Province was portrayed to be on top in terms of registered Voters by PF which was not true. The truth was that Southern Province was on number four below Eastern Province.

And now the same PF cadres who are working with PF party at ECZ have released another round of figures that are far from the true figures, this time around they have placed Southern Province on fourth, all this is done to dump the UPND that they will have numbers in southern province to make them slow down in helping people to get registered according to our investigation we have discovered that today Southern Province has slipped to number 6 with 220 + registered Voters so far below Lusaka, Eastern, Copperbelt, Northern and Luapula

It’s upto the UPND to up their game in mobilizing the people to register like PF is doing in Luapula, Eastern and Northern rigging is already happening now. According to the source PF is determined to have Eastern Province on top in terms of registered Voters by the end of the Registration process we know one may be surprised that how come Eastern is producing bigger numbers than other Provinces in terms of population ratio, rigging started months ago and it is moving to another level

We urge all Zambians not to be cheated by these numbers being posted by PF Cadres instead concentrate on making sure that every eligible Zambian registers to vote before 12th December “these figures are not accurate instead are being used by PF to motivate fellow citizens in other Provinces to compete with Southern”the source said

CIC PRESS TEAM