THE UNTOLD STORY : ECL sneaks out of the barracks

By Brian Hapunda

I remember this day very well. Do you?

The day Dr Christine Kaseba, Anthony Kasolo, Daniel Munkombwe & Acting President Dr Guy Lindley Scott pleaded with Edgar Chagwa Lungu whom they held hostage at a Meeting in Kohima Barracks Kabwe to have him withdraw his PF Presidential candidature & pave way for Dr Christine Kaseba the Day the PF Extra Ordinary Convention was to be officially opened by Dr Scott.

The Venue for this Meeting was carefully selected so as to instil fear in ECL. Instruction had been issued to the Barracks Commander & IG who was present in that meeting to say if ECL refuses to surrender he must be arrested & Cited for sponsoring anarchy at Mulungushi Rock of Authority where thousands of PF & ECL supporters were anxiously waiting for Dr Scott & his Team to come & Officially open the Convection.

ECL refused to back down to the demands of this merciless team & Dr Guy Scott threatened him in no uncertain terms that “over his dead body was he going to drive to Mulungushi Rock of Authority to Open the Convention!

At this point, EL excused himself to answer a phone call outside in the Corridor of the Barracks Commander’s Office where this meeting was taking place. At this point we agreed never to get back in the Meeting but sneak out from the Barracks with a view to dash to Mulungushi Rock of Authority to address our supporters who were slowly becoming agitated at the non appearance of Guy Scott who called for that Convention.

We walked incognito a distance of about 2.5km from the Venue of the “Hostage Meeting” to Kohima Barracks main gate on the Kabwe – Ndola Road & jumped on vehicles to Mulungushi Rock of Authority. Before we could get to the Gate, the Helicopter that had flown this Team with EL from Lusaka took off back to for Lusaka flying above our heads with Dr Guy Scott & his team inside but left out one more person behind whom they had flown with into Kabwe Kohima Barracks.

Little did we know that after ECL had sneaked out of that Meeting, a heated argumented ensured between Dr Guy Scott & mama Inonge Wina who asked Dr Guy Scott “why he so much wanted kill the Party of his friend MCS MHSRIP by his undemocratic, unreasonable tendences & his hate for ECL whom happened to be the majority PF Members choice for Party Presidency”?

So the other person who was left out on the Chopper from Kohima Barracks was Mama Inonge Mutukwa Wina because she had backed ECL in that Meeting. We did not know of her being kicked out of that clandestine meeting after ECL had sneaked out of it.

ECL arrived at Mulungushi Rock of Authority to a thunderous welcome of excited PF Delegates/Members.

As we sat on the Stage at Mulungushi Rock of Authority to a cheering Mammoth Audience of Delegates, agony was that there was no one present amongst the PF Senior Members who had the Power to call Delegates to Order & Officially declare the Convection Open!

According to the PF Party Constitution, the PF Convection can only be Called to Order by a PF President or Acting PF President or Party National Chairperson. In this case, Dr Scott had refused to go Officially open this Convection on demand that Edgar Lungu withdraws from the Party Presidential race to pave way for Dr Christine Kaseba to become PF President. On the other hand, the PF National Chairperson Bo Inonge Mutukwa Wina was not in our midst.

GOD WORKS MIRACLES THROUGH PEOPLE!

To everyone’s surprise, a Vehicle drove to the main Arena at the Convention just infront of the Stage & one Mama Inonge Mutukwa Wina enlightened from the Vehicle & made way to the stage where ECL was seated much to the Audiences’s loud praises!

After a brief chat with ECL & other Senior PF members on stage, she proceeded to the Podium & Called the Convention to Order & Declared it Officially opened. The Chief Returning Officer Counsel Tutwa.S.Ngulube took over the voting Process.

The rest is history …..