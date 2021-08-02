THE UPND DISTANCES ITS CANDIDATES FROM THE KANYAMA DEATHS AS IT WARNS CHARITY KATANGA AGAINST POLITICISING THE MATTER

CHINSALI – 01/08/21

It is unprofessional and very sad for Charity Katanga,the police Deputy Chief of operations and a lawyer for that matter to politicize a murder case before conducting a thorough investigation and securing a conviction in court.

This is against every doctrine of criminal investigations and prosecutions as explained in the Magistrates Handbook.

The comments from the Police and the PF designed to weaponize the unfortunate murder case in Kanyama to paint the UPND black is a telling desperate measure to serve their skin ahead of the 12th August elections because they can already smell the coffee of defeat.

Madam Katanga knows or ought to know that these unfortunate political statements around a criminal matter can jeopardize investigations and the people of Kanyama and the affected families will not get justice since the police will have spoiled the case in its infancy.

We all know that the PF fought running battles among themselves in Kanyama when Secretary General Davies Mwila visited the Constituency and there is bad blood between the Amelicans and Kamugodi gangs of the PF.

It is only after a thorough investigation that a correct narrative can be established with regards to the murders in Kanyama.

We warn Charity Katanga to be non partisan in the discharge of her functions as opposed to reducing herself to a cadre of an outgoing Political party.

Zambians cannot be fooled any longer. The whole country is unanimous, galvanised and resolved to see to it that HH and the UPND forms goverment on 12th August, 2021.Stop clutching at straws.

We further wish to distance our Kanyama candidate or indeed Candidates from the unfortunate incident and urge the public to remain calm and allow professional police called a professional investigation to establish the circumstances under which the deaths occurred and the perpetrators.

I,on behalf of the UPND Alliance and its leadership wish to convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish them God’s strength.

Issued by:

Hon Cornelius Mweetwa

Chairman – Information & Publicity – UPND