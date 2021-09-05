President Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND Government will not make decisions on a whim ,emotions or in haste.

In a Tweet this morning, President Hichilema said his Government will make decisions based on data, analysis and well orchestrated execution of the UPND’s vision.

President Hichilema has so far appointed and swore in Defence and Security Chiefs, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and held approbation ceremony where the newly elected Speaker Nelly Mutti presented her petition.

He also appointed and swore in Presidential Press Aide Anthony Bwalya, Deputy I.G Police for Special Duties at State House, Fanwell Siandenge and Correctional Service Chiefs.

The President is expected to name his full Cabinet in due course.

People close to the President have said apart from being meticulous in his decision making process, he never rushes to make decisions. And because of this, they say he usually makes the right decisions.

“Everyone who has had an audience with him will tell you how he takes note of everything you say. He literally writes down all your points. He will let you say all you want before he gives you his line of thought. He is a patient listener and will not interject you as you speak,” said someone familiar with the President.