By George Lemba

… and Councillors declare HH unstopable in 2021

MWINILUNGA – 26/05/2020

WHEN the United Party for National Development forms government, Mwinilunga dictrict council shall be upgraded into a city council because loyalties from the gold mine shall be enough to redesign the district and upgrade towships inluding some villages.

Brian Ndumba, UPND local Government and Housing Deputy Chairperson says the upgrade to city status hinges on infrastructure and population both of which Mwinilunga has because of the mining activities at Kasenseli Mine.

Mr Ndumba was speaking to UPND Councillors in Mwinilunga in his continued tour of North Western province.

“The talk in this country today is gold from Kasenseli, here in Mwinilunga. Where there is gold, there is life unlimited because money is plenty. Do you think with UPND in power, Mwinilunga will remain a district council? No, we open that gold mine, this (Mwinilunga) will be a city council because we know exactly what to do,” Mr Ndumba said.

“Look at the deplorable state of the road from Mwinilunga to Kalumbila; how can we have such a road when the gold of this country is coming from here? Under UPND, the loyalties that this council will be getting from that mine are enough to build the reservoir of finances to help transform the district,” he added.

The UPND local Government and Housing Deputy Chairperson said some councils in Botswana were living on, Diamond and Salt mining citing Pandamatenga and Natar councils which are depending on salt mines for their financial base.

“If a proper investor is brought to run the gold mine in Mwinilunga and in partneship with the local people,the council would be have plenty of resources. With UPND in power, even the Pinneapple industry will be revived because our party has priotised agriculture,” added Mr Ndumba.