10th September, 2020.

NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE ~ Kalumbila

By UPND CIC Reporter.

THE UPND LEADERSHIP WAS IN ORDER TO INSPECT PROJECTS IN DISTRICTS CONTROLLED BY UPND IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE ~ Naomi Tetamashimba.

United Party For National Development UPND North Western Province Vice Vice Chairlady in charge of Mobilization Ms Naomi Tetamashimba has charged that her Party Leadership was in order to inspect projects funded using locally generated income/funds because they are UPND initiatives.

The project inspections by our Leadership was to familiarize themselves with the happenings in the Districts controlled by the UPND and to appreciate the Local Leadership on how they are Prudently utilizing locally generated income/funds, she stated.

Naomi Tetamashimba was responding to a Press Statement released by Kalumbila Town Council on 8th September, 2020 claiming that it was unethical and unprofessional for the UPND Leadership to to conduct an inspection on projects that are locally funded without the the hand of Central Government.

Ms Tetamashimba has advised the Patriotic Front to accept the fact that Local Government in North Western Province is controlled by UPND and must appreciate her party for providing Leadership and ensuring that the people receive the much needed development using locally generated income/funds despite PF through Central Government deciding to punish the people of North Western Province.

Ms Tetamashimba stated that it was laughable that the Patriotic Front can continue to threaten Civil Servants from Local Authorities for allowing Her party to conduct a peaceful project inspections and familiarization tour of UPND controlled Districts to check on the progress of a number of projects such as Schools, Clinics, Community Halls, Bridges, Roads, Markets etc with emphasis on good Leadership.

The decision by the PF to threaten Council workers with suspensions and transfers was out of desperation and kicks of a dying horse, she said.

Ms Tetamashimba explained that Her Party and the people of Kalumbila and Solwezi Districts are aware that the projects being undertaken using locally generated income/funds is attributed to UPND Leadership that is making sure that Civic Leaders work in line with Her Party Manifesto by bringing development closer to the people.

She further added that Her Party Leadership called on all UPND MPs, Mayor/Council Chairpersons and Councillors in Councils Controlled by UPND to be innovative and be able to depend on local resources to generate income/funds and not to depend on Central Government funds because PF promised never to take development to areas controlled by UPND.

The people of North Western never associate the projects being undertaken by the Local Authorities such as Kalumbila and Solwezi to the Patriotic Front but the UPND Local Leadership (Mayor/Council Chairpersons, Councillors) that are working tirelessly to ensure that locally generated income/funds are well utilized to benefit the people despite being neglected by PF through Central Government, she said.

She categorically stated that the inspection of projects did not require the Blessings of the Council or PF but the Blessings came from the people who gave UPND the mandate to look at their Affairs and called on people to ignore the Press Statement that was generated out of threats from the failed PF Leadership.

Kelly Nawezhi

Provincial Youth Vice IPS ~ Media.

UPND North Western Province.

CIC PRESS TEAM