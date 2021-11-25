THE VALUE OF PRESIDENTIAL TRIPS DEPENDS ON THE CHARACTER OF THE PRESIDENT AND PURPOSE OF THE TRIP

President Hakainde Hichilema has taken a series of consecutive trips since he took office.

The trips have been kept short, low cost and most important have been centered on securing the national interest.

In New York the President met many prospective investors, Representatives of the World Bank and IMF to discuss ways to responsibly dismantle the national debt.

In the UK the President participated in climate change talks, met leaders of the UK government and Eurobond holders.

In South Africa the President participated in promoting trade between Zambia and its neighbors, he did the same in the DRC and the trip to Botswana was centered on strengthening bilateral relations and promoting the uplifting of the girl child.

All these are very important issues that are of benefit to Zambia.

But when you look at Edgar Lungu, his trips were predominantly about going for enjoyment and to cut deals for personal benefit.

His trips were expensive, characterized by partying, drinking, borrowing money to increase the national debt and cutting personal deals.

This is a man who even traveled as far as Turkey to attend an inauguration and Swaziland to participate in the nude Reed dance, and in his trips he would routinely make stop overs to enjoy and tour other countries.

In all, Lungu undertook more trips in 7 years than FTJ, Mwanawasa and Sata combined.

Presidential trips are very important but the value is determined in the purpose and results of those trips.

NDC MEDIA 24.11.2021