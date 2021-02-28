By Bradley Chingobe

The recently released voters roll by the Electoral Commission of Zambia has raised alot of suspicions of malpractice, in that the PF strongholds inexplicably have increased voters as compared to the UPND strongholds.

It would definitely be interesting to get a plausible explanation on this suspicious occurrence from the ECZ but clearly that would not benefit anybody as we are remaining with barely 6 months to the Presidential and General elections.

Its not surprising that we are seeing jaundiced figures. This is PF we are talking about. Since when did Muchinga province have more voters than North Western province. If you have traversed Zambia you will know that this is clearly impossible. Remember for the first time in Zambia’s history, there was no census to ascertain the voting and normal populations. Was this a coincidence. I don’t think so.

The PF know the Zambian economy is ailing, the cost of living has sky rocketed and unemployment levels are precarious. Their popularity levels have acutely dwindled. For the PF it’s desperate times, and desperate times calls for desperate measures.

The UPND, therefore, has two options: swim against the tide or with the tide. My advice to them would be the latter, go with the flow.

Its too late to start lamenting about the increased issuance of voters cards in the PF strongholds. It would be time wasting to continue talking about how allegedly the ECZ has conspired with PF to steal the August vote. The UPND just needs to fold their sleeves and get to work, now!

Firstly, the UPND must immediately get into the campaign mode. All structures must commence by canvassing the rural vote. Speak UPND and HH to everyone you come across. Tell them the need to reinvigorate the economy of this country by voting for the UPND. There is no guarantee that all those inflated votes will go to the PF. There is still a good opportunity in the next 6 months to convert those sympathising with the PF, and those sitting on the fence.

Secondly, the UPND must ensure that there is a high voter turn out. There is need to make it a point that mechanisms are put in place to see to it that all registered voters queue up and cast their votes on election day. The Mobilisation and strategy department of the UPND must start planning now to ensure that this is effected. A low voter turnout will make it very difficult to unsit the PF.

Thirdly, a stringent Polling Station management plan must be put in place. There is need to identify, train and deploy a vigilant and uncompromising team of polling station agents. These should effectively trained and should be able assimilate and thoroughly understand the Electoral Act and code of conduct.

The election is won and lost at the polling station. Rigging can only happen at polling station level. Once the polling station agents lockdown the polling stations, the vote is secured. An alert polling Agent will prevent foreigners from voting, he will know when the ballot box seal has been tampered with and therefore no ghost votes will be stuffed. A well trained polling Agent will ensure that only valid ballots are counted and relayed to the totalling center.

Fourthly, a well coordinated parallel voter tabulated (PVT) system must be put in place. This also should be premised on the Polling Station Agents. A well executed PVT will enable the UPND to timely know what votes they are sitting on and therefore prevent any announcements of wrong and inflated votes.

It’s no rocket science but demands a lot of planning, a dedicated and skilled team to pull this through. If well coordinated and effected, the seemingly inflation of votes in perceived PF strongholds will be the ruling party’s downfall.