THE WELCOMING OF DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI BACK INTO PF DEMONSTRATES PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S INCLUSIVE LEADERSHIP – SAMUEL BANDA

… says it is gratifying to note that even opposition leaders cannot ignore the great strides President Lungu has made towards the development of this country.

Lusaka … Saturday, May, 01, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

The Advocate for National development and Democracy ANDD says the welcoming back of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili to the ruling PF demonstrates President Edgar Lungu’s all inclusive leadership.

In a statement released to Smart Eagles in Lusaka ANDD president Samuel Banda said it is gratifying to note that even opposition leaders cannot ignore the great strides President Lungu has made towards the development of this country.

He said the numerous infrastructure development in roads , modern bridges, education and health facilities speaks volumes of the importance the government has put on improving the quality of life of the Zambian people.

” In addition ANDD wishes to congratulate the PF government through able leadership of President Lungu and their Angolan counterpart for penning out a $5billion deal to build a pipeline that shall pave way for the erection of a pipeline that shall supply finished petroleum products from oil rich Angola to Zambia,” Mr. Banda said.

“The project is likely to create hundreds of jobs for young people which will culminate into poverty reduction and improved quality of life,” Mr. Banda adds.