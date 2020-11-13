BY UPND KAPIRI MPOSHI MP- HONOURABLE STANLEY KAKUBO.

The wheels are loosening – Zambia is starting to look like Zimbabwe, the bug next door |

IN HIS STUDIO Fumba Chama gets ready to play his new song. Unlike in most Zambian workplaces, there has been no photo on the wall of Edgar Lungu, the president, since 2015. Instead, a young Kenneth Kaunda looks down, who ruled Zambia for 27 years after gaining independence from Britain in 1964.

If that’s a silent protest, then a louder one comes out of the speakers. In Coward of the County, Mr. Chama laconically complains about Mr. Lungu’s failures – why not? – a sample of the song of the same name by the late Kenny Rogers, a bearded American country star. It is his most recent title on how the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) destroyed civil liberties and crashed the economy. As if to prove his point, the authorities have repeatedly arrested and intimidated Mr. Chama, whose stage name is PilAto. “People say l am not scared,” he says, “but I’m scared.”

Mr. Chama is not alone. Unless it pays an overdue coupon of $ 42.5 million or bondholders give it more time, Zambia will officially default on November 13th. While this would be the first African state since the pandemic began, covid-19 isn’t the main cause of its problems. It is more important PF“We’re going in the same direction as Zimbabwe,” says Laura Miti of Alliance for Community Action (ahead of the August 2021 elections).HERE), one NGO.

Such a comparison with the failing state on its southern border is alarming. Since 1991, when Mr Kaunda finally gave way to multi-party democracy, the country has held regular, albeit flawed, elections. In the 2000s GDP grew an average of 7% per year, in part due to a rising copper price, which accounts for four fifths of exports.

After taking office in 2011 the PF was not helped by droughts and a drop in the price of copper. But it made matters worse by increasing borrowing. Public debt as a proportion of GDP has increased from 21% to 120% (see graphic). External debt has increased sevenfold as Zambia borrowed in dollars from Western bondholders and Chinese state banks. It now spends four times as much on external debt as it does on health care.

Much of the money was wasted. A two-lane road north of Lusaka on the outskirts of the capital was estimated to cost $ 1.2 billion. Other roads have opened at inflated prices (roughly twice the African average per kilometer), suggesting that the well-connected people have ample opportunity to cut back. An order for fire engines and a money transfer system for the poor are among many lazy tenders. The Financial Intelligence Center, an official watchdog, detected $ 520 million in money laundering or suspicious transactions in 2018, up from $ 382 million in 2017. Institutions to oversee borrowing – the Treasury and Parliament – became as bypassed departments and agencies The presidency went into debt.

Ordinary Zambians pay the price. Annualized inflation was 16% in October, down from 11% a year ago. The local currency, the kwacha, has lost almost a third of its value against the dollar this year. Civil servants are not paid on time. Graduates fight for work; So great is the plight of teacher training graduates that the Zambian Unemployed Teachers Association represents tens of thousands of people.

Zambia asked that IMF for a cheap loan to bridge it. One IMF The program would also reassure believers who fear that any relief they provide will only make the situation better PFElection War Fund or the accounts of Chinese lenders. However, the antics of the Lungu regime did little to convince believers that it can be trusted.

In August, Mr. Lungu dismissed Denny Kalyalya, the central bank governor, and replaced him with Christopher Mvunga, a political ally. Mr Kalyalya was partially fired for rejecting efforts to get the central bank to print money, according to people familiar with the decision. Mr Mvunga “does not have the power to resist,” says a former senior central banker.

Zambia’s latest budget, approved on September 25, also raised eyebrows. It included 5.7 billion kwacha ($ 275 million) for agricultural supplies such as fertilizer – a 300% increase over the previous year. It could win over some of the 56% of Zambians who live in the countryside. Another cunning tactic is to cancel the electoral roll and replace it with a new one. Zambians only have 30 days to register. Many fear that it will be more difficult to register in opposition strongholds. “Lungu hopes to disenfranchise as many opposition supporters as possible,” argues Sishuwa Sishuwa of the University of Zambia.

Mr. Lungu didn’t quite have it his way. On October 29, parliament rejected a bill that would have removed the president’s restrictions and made his re-election easier. The defeat suggests he has no control over his party, especially among the Bemba-speaking elites, who are mostly from the northeast.

But weak “strong men” are often the most dangerous. After the end of the law, another anti-democratic backlash could occur, Ms. Miti fears. The ruling party has shown itself ready to curtail freedoms. It brought allies of Mr Lungu to the Constitutional Court, which ruled in 2018 that, contrary to the views of many Zambian lawyers, he could run for president a third time. Authorities have shut down Zambia’s main independent newspaper and TV station. PF Thugs harass journalists and opposition activists.

And musicians. In his studio, Mr. Chama points out that many of his friends are paid to play by the PFor received money from a youth fund announced in August. Although he is worried about what will happen next, he would never take the money. “Better dead than alive in a dead land,” he says. ■

This article appeared in the Middle East and Africa section of the print version under the heading “Slouching Towards Zimbabwe”.