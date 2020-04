The new coronavirus has now infected more than 1 million people worldwide.

It’s been only three months since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019.

More than 51,000 people have died worldwide; at least 208,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, has spread to 181 countries.