THE YOUNGEST MP SPENDS INDEPENDENCE DAY IN PRISON

By Florence Muyunda CIC Private Reporter

The youngest member of parliament in Zambia the MP for sesheke Central Constituency Romeo Kangombe has spent this year’s independence day in prison simply for exercising his freedoms of association and conscious and sadly for being a member of the opposition political party UPND.

At the time when everyone thought the ground was fertile for young people and women to participate in Zambian politics a dictator has been born in Edgar Lungu so determined to make it very difficult for a young person and a woman to be in a political ring.

At the time we should be cerebrating independence in Zambian we are all home and thinking on how we can be free from PF dictatorship which has gripped the country in the past few years. Opposition members can be arrested without any offence just for PF to prove that they’re in power, opposition political party members can be killed by both police and ruling PF cadres and the president will do or say nothing about it all because it works to his advantage, anybody who thinks and sees things differently from PF that one becomes a criminal and must be killed by PF.

The only offence that this youngest MP has committed is to belong to the opposition political party and visiting a Province he wasn’t born from within Zambia.It is unfortunate that we are back 56 years ago as a country to start afresh fighting for Independence at the expenses of developing our country all because President Edgar Lungu doesn’t want to leave statehouse at whatever cost be it lives of people or not, be it peace of this country or not all what he cares about is to remain in state house after 2021

Young people never give up don’t be discouraged by what is happening to our young MP Romeo Kangombe get in the political ring for it is the only way we will defeat this brutal monster PF regime

We need a new independence day in Zambia because we are not free Politically, we are not free economically, we are not free traditionally and we are not free socially.

Every young person and well meaning Zambian must stand with Honourable Romeo Kangombe Mp he is a rare personality among young people in Zambia

Finally I put it to you today that the people who died and got Injured towards 1964 Independence at the hands of our colonial masters are at par or less than the people that have been killed under Edgar Lungu regime simply for exercising their democratic and constitutional rights under PF.