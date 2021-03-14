THE YOUTHS DID NOTHING WRONG, WE DEMAND FOR THEIR UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE FROM POLICE CUSTODY

13/03/2021

It is with great sadness to note the continued police brutality against members of opposition political parties in our country.

Noticeable is the recent attack that took place on the Copperbelt in kitwe where innocent youths belonging to the UPND were attacked by the police in an attempt to stop them from taking part in the youth day celebration.

This is unfortunate and disgusting. The UPND youths where in the right and did nothing wrong to warrant those physical attacks and arrests. It is shameful that the police who are supposed to protect every citizen are in the forefront of attacking and pointing guns at innocent victims.

What makes this situation even more sadder and extremely worse is the biased application of force by the police. While the youths belonging to the Patriotic Front were freely matching, our youths were blocked and beaten for simply enjoying their democratic rights. This 12th March day of every year is dedicated to Youths.

Country Men and Women, Does it mean the PF youths are more youthful than those with a different political affiliation?

As UPND Youths, we demand for the immediate release of all the youths who were unlawfully detained and brutalized for simply exercises their democratic right.

We give the police a 24 hour ultimatum to set our youths free without any condition before the Zambian youths take to the streets

We are all Zambians and we all deserve to be protected by the police whose salary is tax payers money.

FREE OUR YOUTHS WITHOUT FAIL

Cindy Kauka

National Deputy Youth Chairperson