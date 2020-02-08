THE ZAMBIA HIGH COMMISSION OFFICE IN BOTSWANA HAS BEEN NEGLECTED BY PF, THE PLACE LOOKS LIKE A 🐷 PIGGERY

It’s so embarrassing to see how PF and president Edgar Lungu have neglected the Zambian embassy in Botswana 🇧🇼. The place looks like a piggery, I feel sorry for the staff working at this place, they are so nice, hardworking and dedicated. The High commisioner is an excellent and professional person but the embassy looks like a dog house.

Please do a little bit of renovation ba PF. If nothing happens in a few weeks, I will personally write to the commissioner so that we donate some money and have the place painted and also hire some Zimbabweans to be cleaning and sweeping the surrounding because the place is so dirty (please see pictures attached).

We will build a new embassy in 2021 when we take over power.