By Simon Mwewa Lane

THE ZAMBIAN CIVIL SERVANT AT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH IS AN IMPEDIMENT TO OUR NATIONAL HEALTH AND SECURITY.

Several months ago, big multi-national-corperations were donating material and supplies to The Ministry Of Health here in Lusaka, Zambia.

The material was meant to fight this deadly pandemic called Covid19, but what did the Zambian Civil Servants at The Ministry Of Health do?…They turned around and put up tenders to supply the exact same material.

They began to illegally sell the materials that were donated by using the procurement system within The Ministry Of Health.

They are making money from material that was donated free of charge…and nobody is saying anything?

Folks, what’s wrong with us Kanshi?

As things stand right now, The Ministry Of Health has eroded the trust and confidence of donors and local well wishers. Nobody wants to donate to them because they’ll just end up stealing everything…at the expense of our Health.

There’s a cartel at The Ministry Of Health that is laughing all the way to the bank while treading on the corpses of covid victims. Ichabod!!!

SMLtv

#StopTheRotAtMOH #CageThoseCivilServants