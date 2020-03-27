UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the Zambian Government needs to move fast on Economics of Covid-19.

Mr Hichilema says the first round of World Bank Covid response has gone without Zambia submitting an expression of interest which should not be the case.

He said while the country is concentrating on the health side of the disease, the kwacha continues to plummet.

Mr Hichilema noted with regret that between Wednesday and Thursday this week, the kwacha has devalued with over one kwacha against the US Dollar.

He said this is not a good sign and has urged the government to approach the multilateral and bilateral lenders now before it’s too late.

On Thursday, Mr Hichilema commended the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund who have written to the multi lateral and bilateral creditors to consider a debt service freeze from International Development Association countries in view of the Corona virus pandemic.

The UPND Leader said Zambia is highly indebted and expressed hope the Government will utilize this relief window to approach their debtors for debt service freeze.