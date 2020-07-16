THE ZAMBIAN LEGEND

Leo Moyo commonly known as K’Millian was born in the early 80s during the time our first president of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda was still in power.

He studied computer science at the university of South Africa. After completing his studies, he decided to follow his passion and ventured into music. His career in music kicked off in 2002, when he signed on to the Sling Beats Music Label run by Chali Bravo. He came on the scene with a self titled album which had tracks like, Ule ibukisha ( with the late Crystal Shaun), Nalyendele, Shalapo Naya, Niwe weka and more

Leo Moyo (K’Millian) is a well talented Zambian R&B artist. His songs are full of real love stories. Whenever he sings, he touches so many Zambian hearts especially in the world of love. I have so much respect for this Legend.

His most popular hits are “Kakabalika” (The Sun Will Shine Again) – It’s a song which tells the story of a pregnant woman who is abandoned; “Pa Ulendo” – a song praising a woman for her prayers and thoughts as he makes a journey to see her; “Nizakukonda” – the expression of love of a man for his woman

“Kakabalika” was on No.1 on Radio Phoenix Local Rhythm Count Down for 14weeks.

Some of his songs are Mukabene, Osayenda, Teti Nkulabe, Penafika, Nayo Nayo, Machimo, Boza, etc..

We appreciate you today🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️