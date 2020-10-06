By Simon Mwewa Lane

THE ZAMBIAN LESBIAN COMMUNITY

When I was growing up, the first time I heard of a Gay person was when I watched an American TV show called ‘Dynasty.’ At the time, it seemed strange to me that a man would find a fellow – man attractive.

I was equally shocked to also discover that there were women that were equally attracted to other women. As a young teenage Zambian boy growing up in the City of Lusaka, I was perplexed by THIS alternative lifestyle.

“Why would a man want to be with another man?” I’d ask my self. In my heart I knew it wasn’t natural or normal.

When I first went to America for my College education in the early 90s…it wasn’t socially acceptable for Gay people to be open about their sexual arientation. In those days, most gay people were closeted [ meaning they lived a secret gay life but on the outside they acted and appeared normal ]

The Obama administration ushered in a new culture of self identity. Gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders, the list is endless. I’m not suggesting that President Obama single handedly redefined America’s sexual identity…but his administration did legalise Gay marriage and everything went down hill from there.

In Zambia, the Gay Community is growing at an exponential rate. Even though Homosexuality is illegal in this Country…the fact still remains, being Lesbian has almost become a fashion statement amongst school going kids.

In the recent past, we’ve seen pictures on the Internet of two girls sitting in a pool and they are passionately kissing each other. There are people that believe that certain individuals are born Gay. I don’t believe that at all.

Being Gay is a choice…it’s not a predisposition.

Fathers and Mothers must teach their Sons to be MEN and their Daughters to be WOMEN.

If the world was only made up of Gay people, imagine how chaotic that would be. Humanity would fizzle out and we’d eventually become a forgotten species.

SML

#YoureNOTbornTHATway