The Mwense Formula – Part 5

THE ZERO OPTION PLAN: THE JOINT PF-ECL-ECZ PLOT TO STEAL THE 2021 ELECTIONS BY FIRE BY POLICE FORCE!

By Mainda Simataa | 2 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

A concerned reader wrote a comment on my previous Mwense article – Part 4, and asked me: “if you know all the terrible things PF is planning ahead of 2021 to usurp the wishes of Zambians, what measures are you ba UPND taking to prevent PF from stealing our votes again?”

My answer to that very important question comes in the last paragraphs 6 and 7 of this my my last article on The Mwense Formula – Part 5, and it is as follows:

THE ZERO OPTION PLAN –

What will Edgar Lungu do when all traditional and modern methods of rigging fail, and what you can, and must do as a law abiding citizen to STOP HIM!

1. The PF election rigging formula for 2021 is like a Hungry Lion combo, a sophisticated cocktail of different parts and pieces, of different schemes and scams, all put together by a master-chef with a secret recipe prepared to produce an improbable mouth-watering win for the PF in 2021, and of course, a bitter taste in the mouth of dejected voters!

2. Ultimately, Lungu’s rigging team knows that the next president of Zambia, HH in this case without a doubt, won’t make it by the power of the votes cast in ballot box by millions of angry and hungry Zambians who want change, but more so, by the word and power vested in Judge Essau Chulu, the unwanted and untrustworthy Chairman of ECZ to announce and proniunce HH as the duly elected president of Zambia –

but the question is, does anyone know who will be feeding Essau Chulu with the votes tally nation-wide? Is it Oscar Chavula the 2016 ECZ computer rigging expert from Uganda, or is it the electoral maestro, spin-doctor Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba from Ethiopia?

3. Lungu’s rigging team knows that what will count more than the Zambian votes themselves, is the people who COUNT and TRANSMIT the votes to ECZ. And here we have a combo of pro-PF polling agents, observors, gun-totting and tazer weilding cadres, compromised returning officers and town council secretariaties loyal to PF and ready to hide official Gen-20 forms so that they can text figures on a piece of paper to whoever is the next Oscar Chavula sitting in the ECZ server room, which will be linked to Emmanuel Mwamba’s core i7 apple laptop at State House.

4. Of course UPND votes won’t be stolen from Southern, Lusaka or Copperbelt where we can all see, they’ll steal from places we have no presence. Mwamba is smart – though just a third-rate graduate from the FTJ Chiluba and VJ Mwaanga academy of rigging elections – and like I wrote previously, Mwamba works with evidence-based rigging, rigging that can convince a court that there is no rigging, and he knows just about enough to have given Kampyongo a set LIMIT of registered voters which must not be exceeded in UPND strongholds.

If Kampyongo delivers on that upper-limited number, and he’s working hard to achieve it as you all have seen, then maestro Mwamba has the simple task of punching in predetermined parameters into ECZ computer servers that will automatically shuffle numbers to ensure the system reflects Lungu as a winner – always by a narrow margin, with the rural vote beating the urban Lusaka-Kopala voting combo for the first time in Zambian history.

5. Lastly, majority of Zambians will reject any ECZ result that does not declare HH the President, so once again, Lungu has put the onus on Kampyongo, Home Affairs Minister, to SECURE and ENFORCE the FAKE RESULT BY POLICE FORCE, and his double appointment as acting Minister of finance is testament that Lungu is determined to enable Kampyongo get enough money to beef up the already armed Zambia police, and PF cadres, to quell a potential mass revolt against the regime. If you want an example, check what’s happening in Uganda.

6. And so, finally, in answer to the question posed to me by my reader and commenter as to what is UPND doing about all this? I answer in form of a question – what are YOU DOING ABOUT IT YOURSELF? Because Zambia doesn’t belong to UPND or HH, and UPND does not have an army or police to stop PF, but YOU THE PEOPLE, UNITED AS ONE, CAN STOP ANYTHING.

7. Always remember, a people united can never be defeated, and the power of the people is stronger than the people in power. God bless Zambia, cause we’ll definitely need divine intervention to remove the PF regime.

#Register2vote and #protectyourvote