…..THE ZULU BROTHERHOOD; ZAMBIA’S MOST POWERFUL AND DANGEROUS BAND OF BROTHERS….

By Wanga Simbayi Wanga…

TRUTH BE TOLD, In Zambian Politics and Zambia AS A WHOLE, there is no brotherhood more powerful, more politically well-connected and more dangerously influencial than the Zulu brotherhood – KAIZER ZULU & MUNIR ZULU.

Kaizer Zulu & his young brother, Munir Zulu, have committed all sorts of gross, criminal activities and acts ranging from physically assaulting public officials ESPECIALLY police officers and innocent Zambians at large and arson to arson, battery , attempted murder and threatening violence, YET BOTH BROTHERS ARE STILL FREE MEN and have NEVER,EVER been arrested or made accountable for their crimes.

The Zulu brotherhood is above the law – In fact , THEY THEMSELVES ARE THE LAW. Kaizer Zulu has been on record several occasions, proudly boasting that it is him who made Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu become Republican President and nobody in Zambia can touch him (Zulu) or do anything to him – AND INDEED, this is being proven true as Zambians have already seen.

Kaizer Zulu and Munir Zulu are outrightly dangerous and invincible – You dare NOT cross paths with the Zulu brotherhood, lest you and your family suffer terribly. The Zulu brotherhood can do anything to anyone and NO POLICE OR INVESTIGATIVE AGENCY can touch them in anyway. But in life, We ALL know that nothing lasts forever – Even the mighty eventually become humbled at some point.

The Patriotic Front will NOT be in power forever and ever , and once PF is out of power , Both Zulu brothers will be living life on the run and the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them. Nobody is powerful forever and nobody stays in power for life, life is like a circle which rotates and goes around. One day, the Zulu brothers will pay for their sins…

……TWALANDA MUKWAI !!! ….