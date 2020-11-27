THEIR KEY OBJECTIVE IS TO ELIMINATE HH AND NOT SAVE THE NATION

According to article 106 (3), of the republican constitution of Zambia a person who has held office twice cannot contest in an election. Is this law difficult for Edgar Lungu to understand? Not at all. Lungu and his PF government are more focused on eliminating Hakainde Hichilema than saving this nation. This is the big mistake that has gripped the PF making them the most incompetent regime ever in the political history of our country.

If Lungu heard that Hakainde will not contest next year’s elections, Lungu would stop pushing for the third term. Edgar Lungu is on record saying and I quote ” One day a Tonga will rule Zambia, but not HH.” This is what the PF government is trying to make a dream come true. To begin with Lungu himself, knows very well together with his government that HH has a demonstrated capacity and management acumen to develop Zambia unquestionably. One would wonder why are they trying to fight him at all cost to an extent of raping our constitution? Simple conjecture is simply that they are criminals, thieves and muderers of success. They have robbed the people of Zambia and are too certain that if HH forms government sanity is assured and that will mean they have to pay back all what they have stolen from poor Zambians.

Should Edgar Lungu continue with his arrogance and heartless rape of the constitution of Zambia? Lungu arrogantly breached the Constitution during the presidential election petition when refused to handover power to the speaker as our constitution demands.This was a treasonous offence and seemingly, Lungu would be committing another treason over this clause. Why should there be two sets of Laws in our country? Are there some individuals who are above the overarching authority of the Law. A clear case of Treason is overlooked but a questionable traffic infraction is turned into Treason. As Zambians, we need to one day soon settle this question.

In view of Lungu’s arrogance and record of Constitutional breach, we advise him not be a “Cingwindi”. Let him learn how to listen and behave like a person who went to school.

What makes him happy and push for the third term when he has messed up our nation? This is a clear indication that he wants to defile our constitution in order to block HH. His reign is nothing but an abomination.

However, it is up to you my fellow citizens whether you will tolerate this nonsense. The choice is all yours. The most important thing that we need to keep in our minds is that Lungu has no willingness to explore solutions to the problems of Zambia. He created all these problems due to his weakness and indiscipline. Zambia is daily sinking into the more if dejection and if we become idle and allow him to manipulate the constitution and the elections, then we are jumping from the fry pan into the cruel fire.

Hakainde Hichilema is attacked on nothing other than baseless tribal and speculative accusations. No one is able to contest his policy agenda. His simple roadmap is a nightmare for the sleepy PF.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist