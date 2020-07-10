Rapper Kanye West has revealed a conversation he had with the Special Adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, in which the latter allegedly called the current crop of Black leaders “hustlers”.

West sat for an interview with Forbes where he spoke on politics, his career, and race in the United States. The Graduation hitmaker then spoke of what Kushner made of the issue of race.

“One time I talked to Jared Kushner, who was saying, “We don’t have Black leaders, we just have hustlers.’ Why? Because they killed all the Black leaders.”

West did not delve further into the conversation but it was part of his critique of race in the United States. He brought up the issue of Black people voting overwhelmingly for the Democratic Party.

“To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” the rapper reportedly added.

The Grammy-winning musician announced last week that he was going to run in this year’s presidential election, and although the time for filing has already passed, West insists his announcement is not a publicity stunt.

About whether he had thought of what his run would do to Trump whom he supported, West said he was no longer on the ‘Make America Great Again’ bandwagon.

But West still believes Trump is a better choice than Joe Biden, calling the president “the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of this conversation.”

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special,” West explained.