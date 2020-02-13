By Simon Mwewa Lane

THE MOB’S MINDSET

This is what I mean when I talk about fear mongering and baseless witchhunts. When you allow a community to believe that there are “gassers” on every corner, the mob takes it upon themselves to “mete out” judgement and execution in an open street. That’s anarchy folks, and it shouldn’t be allowed to take root. You can’t execute someone based on a verbal accusation.

Mu Komboni, it doesn’t take much to get into a rabid frenzy. All it it takes is just a few young boys that are high on kachasu, and they start shouting “Uyo” [ There he is ] and that’s it…a riot breaks out for the sole purpose of looting, thieving and a down right disrespect for law and order.

The perpetrators of these riots are gang members and criminals that reside in the same communities…their aim is to discredit the Police and turn them into the enemy. But it doesn’t last long…eventually the instigators are caged and order is restored.

Let’s be clear, there are no “gassers” engaged in ritual activity…but there are criminals that are breaking into people’s homes and they are riding on people’s fear of the supernatural.

My encouragement to the police is this…When a mob attacks a police station…you know what to do. In the words of Russell Crowe’s GLADIATOR…”unleash HELL”

SML

