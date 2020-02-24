There Could Be More To Traditional Ceremonies… As N’cwala Gets 360,000 Male Condoms

A total of 360,000 male condoms have been mobilized ahead of the N’cwala Ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people.

According to Breeze FM, the National HIV/AIDS Council Director General Connie Osborne says 50 boxes of male condoms with each box containing 7,200 pieces have been mobilized through the provincial Medical Stores.

Dr. Osborne says the National HIV/AIDS Council in conjunction with its partners is adequately prepared to provide a wide range of HIV and related services to the N’cwala Ceremony slated for 29th February.

She says the services include HIV prevention through distribution of condoms, HIV testing, information provision on Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision and HIV Self-Testing.

Dr. Osborne further says 2,000 HIV Test Kits are already being used prior to the N’cwala and an additional 600 Test Kits dedicated to the week of N’cwala, which is from 23rd to 29th February 2020 have been secured.

She says NAC, the National Aids Council as a government agency mandated to coordinate the HIV response in the country is leading its Chipata based partners through its Provincial HIV Coordination Advisor Emmanuel Chama to service the N’cwala.