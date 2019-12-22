President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a ploy by western countries to fix countries that are against homosexuality.

President Lungu said that the West has identified 69 countries world-wide which they will fix for being against the practice of homosexuality.

He has disclosed that Zambians should not be surprised when the country is fixed by the west, adding that nothing will change his stance on homosexuality because Zambians are Christians.

President Lungu was speaking when he met northwestern Province Pastors fellowship in Solwezi this afternoon.

He told the pastors that his advisors told him not to talk about it publicly, but that the matter kept on coming up on his mind.

And pastors’ fellowship chairperson Miselo Musonda said the clergy want a God-fearing man in State House.

Reverend Musonda said President Lungu has demonstrated that he is God fearing.

He wondered why some political parties have not spoken publicly to condemn homosexuality.